  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Cougars reach semifinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 2:27pm
in
Cedar Creek bats heat up in 14-0 win over Sacred Heart
T. Scott Boatright
042718 Creek Cooper.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek’s Katelin Cooper safely slides into third base during Thursday win over Sacred Heart.

SULPHUR — The Cedar Creek Cougars are one step closer to a second straight state softball championship.

The top-seeded Cougars dominated in quarterfinals play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. IV playoffs, roaring past eighth-seeded Sacred Heart 14-0 Thursday at Frasch Park.

Katelin Cooper had the hot bat for Cedar Creek, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs while Lilian Soto had three runs batted in on a home run and a double.

Hallie Rambin also had a pair of hits for the Lady Cougars.

Cedar Creek has now outscored opponents 29-0 in this year’s playoffs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share