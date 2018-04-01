› Home ›
Lady Cougars reach semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 04/27/2018 - 2:27pm
in
Cedar Creek bats heat up in 14-0 win over Sacred Heart
T. Scott Boatright
SULPHUR — The Cedar Creek Cougars are one step closer to a second straight state softball championship.
The top-seeded Cougars dominated in quarterfinals play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Div. IV playoffs, roaring past eighth-seeded Sacred Heart 14-0 Thursday at Frasch Park.
Katelin Cooper had the hot bat for Cedar Creek, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs while Lilian Soto had three runs batted in on a home run and a double.
Hallie Rambin also had a pair of hits for the Lady Cougars.
Cedar Creek has now outscored opponents 29-0 in this year’s playoffs.
