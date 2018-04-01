› Home ›
New Orleans looks to add depth in draft
Derek J. Amaya
Round one, pick 27
CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
The only reason I see the Saints trading up for a player is if University of Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport somehow slips through the cracks.
If they do decide to stay and pick, I don’t see where the Saints would go wrong with Jackson. Jackson has tremendous upside — he had eight interceptions in his only year starting. That being said, I honestly would rather the team trade back and pick up picks.
Round three, pick 91: TE Ian Thomas, Indiana
