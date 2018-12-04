› Home ›
ULS students fight for education, future at state Capitol
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:09pm
Derek J. Amaya
BATON ROUGE — A stable education budget, continued pressure on state lawmakers and saving the future of Louisiana were what more than 1,200 University of Louisiana System representatives screamed, chanted and sang for Wednesday in front of the state Capitol.
Dubbed “University of Louisiana System Day,” the annual events brings together students, faculty and alumni from all nine ULS schools, who drove to Baton Rouge to unite in the fight for higher education.
