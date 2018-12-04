  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
ULS students fight for education, future at state Capitol

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:09pm
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Lord No Future, top left, played by Louisiana Tech graduate student Quan Sun, and Ed, pictured above, played by Tech senior theatre major Collin Cagle, fight in front of the Louisiana State Capitol Wednesday during the University of Louisiana System Day. Inset Photo: Ed, who was fighting for budget stability in higher education, defeats Lord No Future, who was fighting for no future in Louisiana, during the performance by Tech Theatre. See Ruston Daily Leader for more photos.

BATON ROUGE — A stable education budget, continued pressure on state lawmakers and saving the future of Louisiana were what more than 1,200 University of Louisiana System representatives screamed, chanted and sang for Wednesday in front of the state Capitol.

Dubbed “University of Louisiana System Day,” the annual events brings together students, faculty and alumni from all nine ULS schools, who drove to Baton Rouge to unite in the fight for higher education.

