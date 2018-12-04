› Home ›
Sparta Commission charts new direction
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:05pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
JONESBORO — The Sparta Groundwater Commission is charting a new course. But the direction that course takes depends on what the entities represented on the commission want the panel to do.
“We need to find out what those agencies, bodies, companies that nominated our commissioners, the direction they want us to go. I think that’s what we really need to focus on,” commission Chairman Zack Spivey, of Ruston, told the group Wednesday during their quarterly meeting.
