Rock Island Greenway: Transformation of former railroad bed continues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:23pm
Nancy Bergeron
When Ammen Jordan first began pitching the idea of a shared use bicycle and pedestrian path along the old Rock Island Railroad bed through Ruston, he didn’t know what kind of public reception to expect.
But now, two years into the project, “I would say the community support for the greenway has been heartwarming,” said Jordan, Ruston’s director of development.
The “greenway” is short for Rock Island Greenway. That’s the formal name of the corridor, that when complete, will stretch almost 6 miles from the northern to southern city limits.
