Rock Island Greenway: Transformation of former railroad bed continues

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:23pm
Nancy Bergeron
041118 rock island greenway logo.jpg

When Ammen Jordan first began pitching the idea of a shared use bicycle and pedestrian path along the old Rock Island Railroad bed through Ruston, he didn’t know what kind of public reception to expect.

But now, two years into the project, “I would say the community support for the greenway has been heartwarming,” said Jordan, Ruston’s director of development.

The “greenway” is short for Rock Island Greenway. That’s the formal name of the corridor, that when complete, will stretch almost 6 miles from the northern to southern city limits.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

