Diamond ’Dogs fall to UTSA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 04/07/2018 - 11:06pm
Leader Sports Service
SAN ANTONIO — The No. 22 Louisiana Tech baseball team rallied back late from a 3-1 deficit, but fell, 4-3, in the bottom of the 11th inning to Texas-San Antonio on a cold and blustery Saturday afternoon.
Tech (23-10, 8-3 Conference USA) was outhit 13-7 by the Roadrunners (16-12, 6-4 C-USA) but scrapped and clawed back to tie the game at three in the top of the eighth inning.
Neither team was able to push anything across until the bottom of the 11th when Ben Brookover singled into left with the bases loaded, scoring the winning run in walk-off fashion.
