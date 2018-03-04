› Home ›
Carlos Henderson has NFL clock already ticking
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:04pm
in
O. K. Davis
For Carlos Henderson, the clock is ticking.
Already ticking, even after only one year in the NFL.
The former Louisiana Tech University big play producer didn’t play a single game for the Denver Broncos in 2017 because of a thumb injury that required surgery.
Henderson was a third-found draftee who was hyped as the Broncos’ savior for consistent possession slot receiver and kick returner.
He struggled in training camp catching the ball, and fielding punts and kicks.
