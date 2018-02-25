› Home ›
Kennesaw State bombs G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
KENNESAW, Ga. — The Grambling State University baseball team surrendered 25 hits as Kennesaw State picked up a 23-6 victory on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.
Kennesaw State (11-12) raced out to a 17-0 lead through three innings as the Owls plated three runs in the first inning, four in the second and exploded for 10 runs in the third. KSU added to the advantage with one run in the fourth, before Grambling State (12-12) plated one run in the fifth.
