› Home ›
CHS baseball field named to honor Antley
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/09/2018 - 2:20pm
in
Pictured top is Choudrant High School principal/baseball coach Tony Antley speaking during Thursday night’s dedication ceremony officially renaming the CHS baseball field in his honor. Antley has led the Aggies to four state titles during his 27-plus seasons as head coach. Pictured above is a sign welcoming fans to the newly renamed field.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos