CHS baseball field named to honor Antley

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/09/2018 - 2:20pm
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Pictured top is Choudrant High School principal/baseball coach Tony Antley speaking during Thursday night’s dedication ceremony officially renaming the CHS baseball field in his honor. Antley has led the Aggies to four state titles during his 27-plus seasons as head coach. Pictured above is a sign welcoming fans to the newly renamed field.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

