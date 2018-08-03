› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs blank Louisiana-Monroe
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/08/2018 - 11:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
MONROE — Louisiana Tech pitcher David Leal continued his dominant stretch to open the 2018 season, and wrapped up his third-straight quality start, in Tech’s 7-0 triumph over the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Wednesday evening from Warhawk Field.
The left-hander tossed eight shutout innings, while scattering just four hits and striking out eight, including five punchouts in his final three innings of work.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos