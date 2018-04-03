› Home ›
Grambling adds Lee-Collins to guide cornerbacks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/04/2018 - 12:09am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Looking to better football recruiting ties in Louisiana and especially the New Orleans area, Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs looks to have done so earlier this week with the hiring of Del Lee-Collins as cornerbacks coach.
No stranger to Crescent City football, the former prep running back played at McNeese State after helping lead New Orleans’ Karr Cougars to a 1993 Class 3A state championship over Cecilia.
He most recently served last season as interim head high school football coach at John Ehret High School in the New Orleans surburb of Marrero.
