U.S. Sports Academy honors GSU’s Hill
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:32am
Leader Sports Service
DAPHNE, Ala. — Grambling State University junior guard Shakyla Hill and New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins were named the United States Sports Academy’s Female and Male Athletes of the Month for January.
Hill, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, collected the first quadruple-double in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in 25 years in a 93-71 win over Alabama State on Jan. 3. She finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in the win.
