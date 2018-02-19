› Home ›
Sports Shorts
Mon, 02/19/2018
Prep girls hoops playoffs to continue
Lincoln Preparatory School will be at home while Ruston and Choudrant hit the road as the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association playoffs begins.
Ruston, the 11th-seed in Class 5A travels west across Interstate 20 to take on sixth-seeded Captain Shreve at 6 p.m. today while 15th-seeded Choudrant also plays away with a 6 p.m. Class B playoff game at No. 2 seed Fairview.
Lincoln Prep, the eighth seed in Class 1A, will play host to ninth-seeded Logansport at 6:30 p.m. today.
