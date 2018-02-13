  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prep girls playoff brackets released

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/13/2018 - 12:00pm
in
Five parish teams earn postseason berths, four to begin at home
T. Scott Boatright

Five Lincoln Parish prep basketball tickets picked up berths for postseason play Monday afternoon as the Louisiana High School Athletics Association released its 2018 girls playoff brackets.

Four of those teams will start the playoffs off at home.

Ruston High School (22-11) is one of the teams that will tip things off at home as the 11th-seeded Bearcats will play host to No. 22 seed Chalmette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5A first-round contest.

