Prep girls playoff brackets released
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/13/2018 - 12:00pm
Five parish teams earn postseason berths, four to begin at home
T. Scott Boatright
Five Lincoln Parish prep basketball tickets picked up berths for postseason play Monday afternoon as the Louisiana High School Athletics Association released its 2018 girls playoff brackets.
Four of those teams will start the playoffs off at home.
Ruston High School (22-11) is one of the teams that will tip things off at home as the 11th-seeded Bearcats will play host to No. 22 seed Chalmette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 5A first-round contest.
