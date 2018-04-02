RHS press box in need of Fox name

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/04/2018 - 1:54am
O. K. Davis
Tidbits, notes and our two cents worth on all things sports:
Several months ago in this corner, I suggested the need of applying a permanent name to the press box at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium on the Ruston High School campus.
Call it the Major L.J. Fox Press Box in honor of the longtime public address announcer who called thousands of games and introduced so many Bearcats players to our community.
He was a true legend who loved those “lovable Bearcats.” I am hoping people — RHS administrators, fans, athletes, alumni and others — lend their support to this long overdue honor.
