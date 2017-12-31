› Home ›
Tech’s ‘Diamond Teams’ to host fan day event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/30/2018 - 10:42am
in
It’s getting close to time to head out to the ball game.
And the Ruston Daily Leader encourages Louisiana Tech baseball and softball fans are e to attend a joint Bulldogs-Lady Techsters fan fest set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
The event will be free and will include inflatable games, interactive baseball and softball drill stations, schedule poster giveaways, team autographs and Tech spirit squads, including Champ.
