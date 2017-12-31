› Home ›
Bulldogs race past Southern Miss
Leader Sports Service
Last season inside the Thomas Assembly Center, Louisiana Tech hit 14 3-pointers in a blowout win over Southern Miss.
The same thing happened on Saturday night as the Bulldogs scorched the nets with a season-high 14 triples, 11 of which came in the first half, in cruising to an 89-66 victory over the Golden Eagles in front of 4,269 fans on Karl Malone Court inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
