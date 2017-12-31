› Home ›
Tech wraps up play at Hurricane Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/22/2018 - 9:54am
Leader Sports Service
TULSA, Okla. — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team got to play a lot of matches and got mixed results at the three-day Hurricane Invite this weekend on the campus of University of Tulsa at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
The first day produced the most victories, picking up six combined wins against Oral Roberts. Day two came against the toughest competition in the host school Tulsa, battling a lot of games to deuces but falling in all matches.
And on day three, Tech got off to quality starts in singles by winning the first set in four matches.
