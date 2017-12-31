› Home ›
G-Men win while Lady Tigers lose at Jackson State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 01/21/2018 - 12:32am
Leader Sports Service
JACKSON, Miss.— The Grambling State University men’s basketball team left little doubt on Saturday as GSU upended Jackson State, the lone unbeaten team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, 72-45, at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.
Grambling State (8-12 overall, 4-3 SWAC), winners of four straight, led from start to finish over Jackson State. GSU led 46-23 at the half and outscored Jackson State 26-22 the rest o the way to pick up the SWAC win.
