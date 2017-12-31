› Home ›
One year in: Ruston recycling looks to expand participation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/20/2018 - 10:29pm
Nancy Bergeron
Despite first-year numbers lower than what he had hoped, Ruston’s venture into curbside recycling has still been “extremely successful,” Mayor Ronny Walker said.
Twelve months after the city started the program in January 2017, 742 households and approximately 300 small businesses are participating, according to statistics compiled by city. Of those households, 612 are inside the city limits and 130 outside the city.
Ruston offers recycling within a 3-mile radius of the city limits.
