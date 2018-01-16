  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Louisiana Tech University’s College of Education wins hospitality award

The Ruston Lincoln Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced the 2017 recipient of the Lincoln Parish Hospitality Award is the Louisiana Tech University College of Education.

The College of Education made noteworthy contributions to the tourism economy of Lincoln Parish in Spring 2017 by hosting the National Field Experience Conference and the Louisiana Academy of Sciences Annual Meeting.

