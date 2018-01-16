› Home ›
Last-second tip-in lifts G-Men to win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 11:12am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Jason Perry-Murray tipped in a missed shot by Nigel Ribeiro with .03 of a second remaining as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team rallied in the final seconds to defeat Texas Southern, 79-78, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
