Last-second tip-in lifts G-Men to win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/16/2018 - 11:12am
Leader Sports Service
sport 3.jpg
Photo courtesy GSUTigers.com - Grambling State senior forward Jason Pierre-Murray (dunking the ball) turned in a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds Monday night in a 79-78 home win over Texas Southern.

GRAMBLING — Jason Perry-Murray tipped in a missed shot by Nigel Ribeiro with .03 of a second remaining as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team rallied in the final seconds to defeat Texas Southern, 79-78, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

