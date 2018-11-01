  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sparta Commission expected to pursue legislation

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/11/2018 - 10:30am
Nancy Bergeron

WINNFIELD — The Sparta Groundwater Commission is expected to begin working with area elected officials to look at potential legislation that could give the commission policymaking, enforcement and revenue-raising power.

The panel spent an hour in a questionable closed session Wednesday before voting to look at changes commission Chairman Zack Spivey said “would put us back to the original legislation as drafted.”

