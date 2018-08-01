› Home ›
Saints turn attention toward Vikings
Team confident about rematch after first-round playoff win over Panthers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints face the prospect of seeing their season end where it began.
That is, unless they’ve improved enough to turn the tables on the Minnesota Vikings, who beat New Orleans convincingly in Week 1.
“That feels like ages and ages ago,” Brees said of the 29-19 loss in Minnesota, describing the difference between the Saints then and now as “night and day.”
