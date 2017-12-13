  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Nungesser: Budget woes need constitutional rewrite

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/13/2017 - 12:47pm
Tourism agency turns to public-private partnerships to boost revenue options
Nancy Bergeron
It’s going to take a constitutional rewrite for Louisiana to overcome its financial problems long term, but that rewrite isn’t likely to come soon, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Tuesday.

“A constitutional conventional absolutely has to happen. Are you going to get that with a Democrat governor and Republican legislature? I don’t think so,” Nungesser told about 50 Louisiana Tech University students.

Nungesser’s appearance on campus was sponsored by the university’s Student Government Association.

