LSU to face Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl showdown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/05/2017 - 11:28am
in
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — Two of college football’s most storied programs will meet in a bowl game for the fourth time when 17th-ranked LSU faces 14th-ranked Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl presented by Overton’s on New Year’s Day in Orlando.
LSU will be making its second consecutive trip, and fifth overall, to the Citrus Bowl, while Notre Dame will play in the bowl for the first time.
