› Home ›
Bama holds off Bulldogs
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 2:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Louisiana Tech was unafraid of its first true road test of the season at No. 24-ranked Alabama.
The Bulldogs led for more than 36 minutes in the contest, but the Crimson Tide was able to escape on its home floor by a final score of 77-74 on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.
Tech (5-1) came into the game as one of only 23 teams in the country still undefeated and had as much as an 11-point second half lead, on the verge of pulling off the upset.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos