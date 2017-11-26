  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bama holds off Bulldogs

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 11/30/2017 - 2:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service
113017 Tech Bracey C.jpg
Leader Sports Service - Louisiana Tech Sophomore guard DeQuan Bracey tied his career high with 21 points Wednesday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Louisiana Tech was unafraid of its first true road test of the season at No. 24-ranked Alabama.

The Bulldogs led for more than 36 minutes in the contest, but the Crimson Tide was able to escape on its home floor by a final score of 77-74 on Wednesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

Tech (5-1) came into the game as one of only 23 teams in the country still undefeated and had as much as an 11-point second half lead, on the verge of pulling off the upset.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share