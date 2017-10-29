› Home ›
Undefeated Dunkin’ Dogs to play at Bama
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will take its undefeated record into Tuscaloosa for its first true road game of the 2017-18 season as they take on No. 24 Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum.
The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus and can be seen on Watch ESPN or on the WatchESPN app with Eli Gold and Wimp Sanderson calling the action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos