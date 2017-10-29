  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Undefeated Dunkin’ Dogs to play at Bama

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 11:23am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech senior guard Jacobi Boykins (preparing to dunk) needs 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career total.

Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will take its undefeated record into Tuscaloosa for its first true road game of the 2017-18 season as they take on No. 24 Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum.

The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus and can be seen on Watch ESPN or on the WatchESPN app with Eli Gold and Wimp Sanderson calling the action.

