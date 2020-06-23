Keeping voting machines clean

Sabrina Watley cleans the screen of a voting machine during Saturday’s first day of early voting for the July 11 presidential preference primary. Both the machines and the cards that activate them are sanitized after each use. All members of the Lincoln Parish Registrar of Voters staff, as well as additional personnel, like Watley, brought in to help with early voting, are wearing gowns, face shields and gloves as part of stepped up protocol for in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting takes place at the registrar of voters office in the Lincoln Parish Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Sundays, through July 4.