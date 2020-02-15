Valor Submission

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Wanted: Photos of Lincoln Parish Armed Forces Members

The Ruston Daily Leader is currently looking for pictures of Lincoln Parish armed forces members who have served either past or present, living or deceased to possibly be used in our May Valor edition.

• If submitting in person or by mail, please print out the attached PDF and provide a self addressed envelope for the return of photo.
• A digital email submission must be a minimum of 300 resolution and can be submitted to valor@rustonleader.com.
• Submissions taken through April, 2020.
• Valor to be published in May, 2020.

318-255-4353
212 West Park Avenue | Ruston, LA
Ruston Daily Leader
advertising@rustonleader.com
www.rustonleader.com

 

PDF Form: 
valor_2020_form.pdf
Veteran/Active Duty Member Information
Submitter Information
Must be a minimum of 300 resolution.
Files must be less than 10 MB.
Allowed file types: gif jpg jpeg png.