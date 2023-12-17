Mickey Joseph to be hired as next GSU football coach

Mickey Joseph is set to become the next head football coach at Grambling State University, sources told the Leader Sunday afternoon.

Joseph will be officially introduced Monday at 10 a.m., taking over the historic HBCU program after the firing of Hue Jackson on Nov. 28 after two seasons.

Joseph is familiar with the G-Men, serving as wide recievers/special teams coordinator for the program from 2014-15 before moving to coach running backs at Louisiana Tech in 2016, and then move on to a stop at LSU from 2017-21 before working at the University of Nebraska as Associate head coach/WR coach/Passing game coordinator.

With over two decades of coaching college football, Joseph has spent his time working with developing offenses and their playmakers, working as a run-game coordinator, wide recievers coach, quarterbacks coach, and more in his previous stops. He even played quarterback at the Power Five level from 1988-91 at Nebraska before he went on to play in the CFL.