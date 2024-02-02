Tech student dies from gunshot wound at local restaurant

An 18-year-old Louisiana Tech University student is dead, and his friend charged with negligent homicide, after what police are calling an accidental shooting that occurred in the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

Austin Johnson, of Bossier City, was hit in the chest by a single round fired by 19-year-old Matthew Embry, of Dubach, Ruston police said. Embry has been charged with negligent homicide.

As of midmorning Friday, Embry remained in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on $300,000 bond.

Ruston Deputy Police Chief Henry Wood said Johnson and another passenger in Embry’s car were apparently playing with toy guns that were in the car when Embry reached for a real handgun that he thought was unloaded, pointed it at Johnson’s chest and fired.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.