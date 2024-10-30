Zheric Hill: Ruston's dependable senior leader

Zheric Hill looks out over Hoss Garrett Stadium on a sun-splashed fall afternoon with no regrets, unafraid of the future.

He knows what he’s done in his three varsity seasons for Ruston High football, and he knows what it’ll take to give to the football program and the community that shaped him one more victory to celebrate in December.

The stats are nice. All-district honors are cool too. But those are temporary items forgotten to time. Living with the big picture in mind is Hill’s default setting.

He’s a high school senior with a 30,000-foot view, not letting the day-to-day emotions as a RHS student or the charge of being defensive captain of the state champion Bearcats take him out of his mission. You don’t become a three-year starter at Ruston without a sense of purpose, without some innate drive that keeps you going.

For Hill, his time at Ruston hasn’t been about the pick-sixes, drive ending tackles for loss, or the specific wins and losses. His mission is greater than creating moments in a game.

Instead, he shows up to Ruston’s facility every day focused on pouring into those around him, letting his consistency do most of the talking as the top leader for the Bearcats as they look to repeat as state champions. Before he leaves, he wants to pass down the compassion, the technique, and the interpersonal skills he’s learned that’s made Ruston the championship program it is.

“The class of 2024 left a foundation for us, and we just want to build off of that and leave our own legacy and not be afraid to grab our brothers by the hand and get them to where they can be,” Hill said.

Growing into a leader

Jadon Mayfield and Zheric Hill were running. Well, mostly Zheric. Back when the future all-district, state- championship linebacking duo were underclassmen, Mayfield and Hill needed each other to go through a grueling workout after practice.

Summer heat with full-field sprints will test who wants to be with the Bearcats and who doesn’t. Jerrod Baugh remembers who always seemed to want it.

“I’ll tell you this, and this is not a knock at Jadon because Jadon was a hard worker, but he didn’t like running,” Baugh said with a smile. “When Zheric was a freshman fixing to be a sophomore, that summer I remember Kyle (Williams) and I would move Zheric over to where those two would have to run next to each other and Zheric would push Jadon, even though he was the older one class wise. But Zheric was further along in the way of pushing himself. We put those two next to each other and really, we made them develop the relationship they ended up having because of that.

“He pushed Jadon all along in runs, weight workouts. Jadon’s probably the most decorated defensive player that’s ever come through Ruston High School, and Zheric was right in there behind him pushing him along the way in all his preparation for playing. I’d say Zheric helped Jadon achieve a lot of things he’s done,” Baugh continued.

Mayfield, a three-time first team All-State selection and 2023 Class 5A Defensive MVP, wouldn’t be the player he is today without Hill’s support. When you have what feels like a lifelong brother working beside you in Hill, Mayfield couldn’t help but be motivated by his younger running mate.

“He’s like my brother. He’s like my younger brother. He’s truly a good person. We’re always going to be tight,” Mayfield said. “He’s always been a leader on the field. That’s just who he is. He works hard. He’s really a true leader because I know I look up to him personally and his teammates do too. It’s just the way he comes in every day. He’s hyped up. He’s up. He got me hyped up. And I’d get him hyped up too sometimes. It’s all the things outside of football that he does.”

Kyle Williams, who’s not only played at the highest level, but seen true leadership at every stop in his football journey, doesn’t hand out flowers to everyone. When you’ve seen the best, it’s not easy to be blown away. But when it comes to how Hill carries himself, especially off the field, there wouldn’t be enough space for Williams to encapsulate what his senior linebacker means to him and the Bearcats.

“That’s hard to put into so many words,” Williams said. “I think the one thing about Zheric is he’s an even better person than he is a football player. And he’s a really good football player. That’s probably the highest compliment I can give him.

“He’s a true leader. And he leads by meeting people where they are. He engages with people. He’s someone that’s respected by his teammates. He works hard. Everyone understands what he does for our team. And we had a really good senior class last year as far as leadership and how they did things. But I’d say Zheric is in a different category when it comes to that and how people gravitate towards him. I mean, he’s got a million-dollar smile too,” Williams added.

Baugh expected a lot from Hill coming into this season given the leadership that graduated from last year’s team. So far, he’s passed with flying colors, with an ability to hold teammates accountable without feeling like he’s in charge. That fine line makes Hill a special leader in Baugh’s view.

“Zheric is a people person. He’s a pleaser. He’s one that doesn’t mind having a conversation with you rather than barrel off at you,” Baugh said. “I think probably with kids nowadays, that lends itself to being better with where their feelings are now. My leadership style is probably different than that. I think that’s good for them to have. The thing that he does is leading by example of what his work ethic is and his attitude daily. I think he’s absolutely got the respect of all of his teammates. And so, it’s really easy when he says something that they acknowledge and respect him for the things he’s been able to do here.”

Leaders aren’t one size fits all. Hill knows that better than most. He’s capable of a rallying message but usually finds time off to the side with individuals or with his position group to relay his thoughts. He’s more comfortable leading by example, setting a daily standard on and off the field for younger teammates.

“I like to show it through my actions. And I have a voice too,” Hill said. “But a lot of people will talk about this and that, but they don’t do it. I try to be front of the line and do everything that we’re told and be that role model on and off the field for the younger guys.”

Game wrecking playmaker

Don’t let his glowing smile or down-to-earth personality fool you, Hill gets after people with sideline-to-sideline fierceness that has made him one of Ruston’s best defenders.

He’s got 73 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups this season — on pace to surpass his impressive junior year of 114 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception. In his two previous seasons prior to this fall, Hill totaled 231 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 4 fumble recoveries, earning All State honorable mention in the process.

Playing next to an all-time great like Mayfield for three years has practically made Hill’s middle name “overlooked” when it comes to getting statewide recognition. But not this year, and he’s certainly not underappreciated by the Bearcats who have benefited from his blow-it-up play style.

“I feel like he’s a ballhawk for a linebacker,” Mayfield said. “He’s got two picks now, and he picked off the LCA quarterback last year for a pick six too. And I think he had one the year before that. He makes a lot of plays for his position. He’s doing things like a college linebacker, honestly.”

Hill started strong this season with a 20-tackle performance against Acadiana and made his presence felt in Texas with 10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions (1 pick six) against Midland Legacy as well as some of his best performances.

The eye-popping stats don’t get Hill off-course from his desire to lead by example and make his family proud.

“Every time I’m on the field, there’s an opportunity to make my family and my life better and I go in with that mindset,” Hill said. “I give God the glory for giving me the ability to make the plays I make, really.”

As Ruston inches closer to the postseason, and Hill’s leadership and high level of play is needed more, the standout senior wants to keep, and lead in, the program’s winning ways.

And winning doesn’t just mean All-State honors or another ring (but boy would that be nice) to Hill.

The reason Ruston has continued its historic run of success is because the seniors before him passed down a standard of excellence. He’s not going to finish his final season without leaving a legacy the Bearcats before him would sign off on.

“I just want to put my name in the books of Ruston football,” Hill said. “There are a lot of great athletes and football players that have come through here, but really the class of 2024 and 2025 have done things that haven’t been done in a long time and I want it to be known I was part of that. I’m grateful I was born and raised here, and I can go to school here and play somewhere like this. It’ll be crazy when it’s over. I’m not going to be sad though because I know it was time well spent.”