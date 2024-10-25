Ruston falls to ASH

ALEXANDRIA - Ruston is officially in unfamiliar territory.

From a No. 1 ranking and a 20-game win streak to now back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since week 10 of the 2021 season and week 1 of the 2022 season, No. 3 Ruston (6-2, 1-2 district) will need true chaos to have a shot for three straight District 2-5A titles after falling 40-36 to No. 6 Alexandria Senior High (8-0, 3-0 district) on Friday.

In a true back and forth ball game, Ruston couldn’t pick up a late fourth down inside ASH territory while the Bearcat defense struggled to get off the field and hold a strong ASH offense down - surrendering a season-high 40 points.

Outside of early momentum swings for the Bearcat defense in the first half with two turnovers on downs, ASH scored on five of its final six drives - scoring on 45, 58, 60, and 61-yard scoring drives in the second half.

The Trojans finished with 420 yards of offense, with LSU running back commit JT Lindsey putting up 3 total touchdowns. ASH did not punt once in the game.

Ruston senior Jordan Hayes had 2 rushing touchdowns in the first half, with the Bearcats turning an early defensive turnover on downs stop into a 71-yard scoring drive as Hayes scored from 5 yards out for an early 7-0 lead. The ‘Jet’ would glide his way into the end-zone on Ruston’s third drive of the night on a 1-yard TD to cap off a 69-yard drive.

ASH, coming in averaging 49 ppg, showcased its ability to get down field with efficiency on 74 and 84-yard TD drives - both capped off with scores by Lindsey on a 1-yard TD run and a 10-yard TD catch. Lindsey’s second score of the night came just 13 seconds before halftime as ASH methodically moved downfield with Lindsey picking up position yardage as Ruston had trouble contacting him until he reached the second level.

In between the long scoring drives, the Trojans turned the ball over on downs twice, including on their opening drive after marching to Ruston’s 8-yard line. Midway through the second quarter, ASH got to Ruston’s 27 and elected to go for it on 4th down and 11. Luckily for the Bearcats, Max Gassiott was swallowed up by defensive lineman Ka’Varion Key for a drive-ending sack as the score was tied at 14-14 at halftime.

Ruston had a chance to grab the momentum to start the second half but rams just nine plays and punted twice on its first two drives of the third quarter. ASH didn’t slow down and built its lead to 27-14 with Karson Sellers throwing a 43-yard TD pass and Lindsey rushing in from 5 yards out.

But Ruston quickly answered and even took a 28-27 lead after back-to-back scoring drives with Josh Brantley hitting Cullen Clark for a 26-yard touchdown and Zheric Hill rushing in for a short TD run. The Bearcats had the momentum on their side but could not get off the field on defense and allowed ASH to retake a 33-28 lead as Darius Washington broke multiple tackles on a screen pass.

Ruston answered again on an 80-yard drive, capped off by Hayes scoring from 17 yards out for his third score of the night to put Ruston ahead 36-33 with 7:03 after Ahmad Hudson caught a two-point conversion.

But like the rest of the game, ASH had no issue moving down the field and grabbed the lead right back on a 61-yard drive as Sellers hit Tanner Townsend for a 21-yard TD pass to lead 40-36 with 3:22 left.

Ruston’s final drive of the night started on its own 19 and slowly picked up first downs on quick passes to Hudson and Joran Parker. Ruston moved ASH’s 31 but faced a 4th and 6 with under 45 seconds left. With receivers unable to get open and pressure mounting, Brantley kept the ball himself but was stopped a yard short of the line to gain to give ASH the ball back with enough time to kneel down for victory formation.

Jordan Hayes finished with 143 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Bearcats offensively.

Ruston will host Pineville next Friday for Homecoming at Hoss Garrett Stadium.