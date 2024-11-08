Ruston dominates West Monroe

Downpours of rain and Ruston's strong run game washed away West Monroe in a 36-0 win on Friday night for the Bearcats to close the regular season at 8-2 overall – earning the program's first shutout of the Rebels since 1989.

Not only did the win all but secure a first-round bye in the Division I nonselect playoffs, but the 2024 Bearcats can say they're the first Ruston team to win three straight in the series since 1988-90.

Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh can rest a little easier now that his team as it's confidence back ahead of the postseason.

"We needed to win this ball game for a number of reasons. I feel like if we win we get a bye in the first round which I think we desperately need to get some kids healed up," Baugh said postgame. "It also gives us an opportunity to do what we did last year and work a lot of different situational things going into the playoff run. To me, that was the biggest thing.

"But I don't want to act like beating West Monroe three years in a row is not a big deal for our football team and our community. I think it is an indication of where we are back to as our football program. I'm very proud of the kids."

There was a lot to be proud of as Ruston spoiled West Monroe's Senior Night, with the Bearcats outgaining the Rebels 424-109 while also rushing for 316 yards at over 7 yards per rush.

Ruston held West Monroe to just five first downs, with the Rebels finishing with six punts, three turnovers on downs, and an interception as an offense.

The Rebels also went 1-10 on third down and had just 4 pass completions.

"The defensive coaches put a good plan together and the kids went out and executed," Baugh said. "Really going into the ball game, I was afraid of those big offensive linemen up front and they have some skill guys and big running backs and certainly with the weather I thought they were fixing to line up and try to pile the ball at us. They just could never get anything going. I thought our guys held up in there and that's really good to see."

Payton Bell led Ruston's defense with 3 TFL and a sack while defensive back Jayden Anding came up with a one-handed interception right before halftime – his fourth of the year.

But without a doubt, the star of the night was Ruston's run game, with Jordan Hayes putting up carries for 132 yards, and 2 TD while his partner in crime Dylone Brooks had 10 carries for 43 yards and 1 TD. Quarterback Josh Brantley also had two total touchdowns, including a rushing score from 6 yards out, to go with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Joran Parker.

Ruston got on the board first on Brooks sprinting past defenders for 36-yard TD run with 8:00 left in the first, set up earlier by a 29-yard rush from Hayes.

Brantley then connected with Parker to give Ruston a two-score lead before Jack Elliot nailed a 27-yard FG to lead 16-0 at halftime.

The Bearcats then scored touchdowns on three of its next four drives in thr second half. Hayes found the end-zone twice – once on a 4-yard rush and then a 16-yard scamper to end the scoring.

Before Brantley was pulled for backup Sam Hartwell he rushed in for a 6-yard score in the third quarter.

Ruston will await its playoff fate as likely a top 4 seed in the Division I nonselect playoffs. However, LHSAA officials released news on Friday that postseason brackets will be delayed until ongoing litigation with a member school is resolved.

Until then, Baugh wants to spend time finding ways for the Bearcats improve.

"We'll just deal with it. The thing to me that's fair about it is all of us have to deal with it. It's not like we'll have to wait and other people get to play. It doesn't really bother me."