Playoff pairings revealed

Lincoln parish is well represented in the boy's basketball postseason, with all five parish schools making the playoffs after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced playoff pairings on Monday.

Ruston, Lincoln Prep, Simsboro each earned top-10 seeds in their respective divisions, while Cedar Creek and Choudrant made the postseason as top-20 seeds.

Game times and dates have not been officially announced.

Lincoln Prep (17-8) will once again have a first-round bye as the No. 5 seed in Division IV select field, earning a top-five seed and bye for the third straight season.

The Panthers, who have made the state tournament the last two seasons, will await the winner of No. 12 Covenant Christian (21-10) and No. 21 Catholic-P.C. (10-13) and host in the second round.

Ruston (17-9) put together a strong final two weeks of the regular season with three straight wins to earn the No. 8 seed in Division I non-select. The Bearcats will try to make another run to the state tournament after last season's state semifinal loss and it starts by hosting No. 25 Barbe (15-9) in the first round.

Barbe lost to Ruston in last season's quarterfinal matchup, sending the Bearcats to Lake Charles.

Simsboro (23-12), fresh off its District 2-B championship, enters the Division V non-select field as the No. 9 seed with a first-round matchup against No. 24 Elizabeth (13-13).

The Tigers, who won their last three games of the regular season, will try to return to Lake Charles and compete for a state title after losing in the second round last postseason.

Cedar Creek (12-13) made the Division IV select playoffs as the No. 18 seed, having to travel to No. 15 Riverside Academy (7-16) in the first round. The Cougars will certainly embrace the idea of the playoffs being a 'new season' after losing their last five games of the regular season.

Choudrant (22-11) joined Simsboro in the Division V non-select playoffs as the No. 14 seed, hosting No. 19 Reeves (13-16) in the first round.

Reeves won three of its last four games of the regular season, while Choudrant won its last six games.