Michael Richard released from hospital

Louisiana Tech sophomore defensive back Michael Richard has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to an update from Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Ryan Ivey on Friday afternoon.

"As many of you know, during last night's footbal game against Middle Tennessee, Michael Richard was involved in a football play that resulted in him being airlifted to Shreveport with a potential severe spine injury," Ivey said in a statement. "When he arrived, he was alert and responsive with movement in his extremities. He was held overnight for observation and further testing.

"We are happy to report that Mike was released earlier and is expected to make a full recovery. We are so thankful for the quick response and efforts of our entire medical team. Please continue to keep Mike in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to recover."

Richard collapsed in front of Tech's sideline Thursday night after a big hit and remained on the field for nearly 20 minutes as medical staff worked on his condition. As Ivey mentioned in his statement, Richard was eventually transported to LSU-Oschner Health in Shreveport for a potentially severe spinal injury.

Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie told reporters postgame Richard was stable and alert. He also spoke on what Richard means to the team and the emotional response of the entire team.

“Our players and coaches, to see something like that and go through it was really difficult and the emotion that our players showed to really battle back through that. I think it’s really just a testament to the character of our players, the character of our coaches to be able to pull our team through that. So, I was very, very encouraged on the news about Mike Mike," Cumbie said.