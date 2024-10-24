Lincoln Prep takes down Cedar Creek

Lincoln Prep used three defensive takeaways, disruptive defensive line play, and a hot start to take care of Cedar Creek in a 30-6 win Thursday evening at Panther Field in Grambling.

The victory was the first for the Panthers (5-3, 3-2 district) as a school over Cedar Creek and sets the team up for solid playoff seeding with two winnable district games remaining. As for the Cougars (1-7, 1-3 district), the loss was their second straight as a long season of growing pains with a young squad continues.

“Early, their size really got to us more than their speed. I thought after the first quarter, especially defensively, we adjusted to their size,” Cedar Creek head coach William Parkerson said. “We were able to start getting some penetration and playing with better pad leverage. We get a lot of plays in the backfield but if they got loose, they just had guys who could run. They’re an older team. They’re big. They’re fast. They’re playing well right now. They’re good at what they do and give them all the credit for executing and they beat us.”

Prep didn’t even run a play before taking the lead after defensive lineman Chauncey Davison took back a pick six less than a minute into regulation for a 6-0 Prep lead. Prep would score again on its third drive as D’Tavion Wright ran in a score from 12 yards out to put Prep ahead 12-0 – with the Panthers failing another two-point conversion with 11:28 left in the second quarter. Wright picked up over 30 yards on the drive alone.

Prep added to its lead on its next drive, set up by a huge kick return from Cenario Wilson to set the Panthers up inside Creek’s 30. Four plays later, Jaylin Huntley scooted in for a 1-yard touchdown run to make it an 18-0 ball game with 9:20 left in the half.

The teams stalled out the rest of the way, even after Creek senior James Myers picked off the Panthers inside the 20 with 6:56 left in the half as Creek went three-and-out following the takeaway. Prep, meanwhile, turned the ball over on downs after a botched snap backed Prep up from inside the Creek 22 to the 29 on fourth down.

After the pick six, the Cougars punted on their next six drives for less than 20 yards of offense in the first half.

A big reason why Creek struggled was the inability to run the football, with Prep’s defensive front limiting the Cougars to 40 carries for 40 rushing yards – good for a 1 yard per carry. Prep also had 6 TFL and held Creek to 91 yards of offense overall.

“It’s really big,” Lincoln Prep head coach Glen Hall said postgame. “You’re talking about now you win these next two games and try to get in the playoffs and get a good spot in the playoffs and be ready to try to challenge. It’s all about the challenge. You got the preseason, the regular season, and the postseason. Now, it’s getting time for the postseason and we gotta get ready.”

The lone bright spot for Creek came at the start of the the second half with a successful onside kick by the Cougars to catch Prep off guard. Creek immediately capitalized on the great field position for a 42-yard reverse that went from Cason Floyd to Payton Harris and back to Floyd, only for the freshman to launch downfield to a streaking James Myers who took the catch all the way for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 18-6 with 11:47 left in the third.

The Cougars had life, but it didn’t last long.

After getting the Panthers into a 3rd and 7 on their ensuing drive, Creek couldn’t keep the momentum on its side and allowed Wright to rush all the way to Creek’s 43 - picking up 10 yards on the rush to move the sticks. Three plays later, Prep quarterback Jordan Brown threw a quick out pass to Tyler Wimberly, who took the catch 30 yards to the house for a touchdown to give Prep a 24-6 lead.

“We executed both perfectly – had the momentum,” Parkerson said of the second half onside kick and score. “I think we had them in 3rd and 8 and a guy broke a tackle, got the first down. I really think if we had been able to get off the field, it’s probably a different ball game. Again, tip your hat to them for making a play and continuing the drive.”

The Panthers’ final score came on a 32-yard end-around to Cenario Wilson with 4:26 left to lead 30-6.

Cedar Creek turned the ball over on downs three times after the opening touchdown and had an interception, fumble, and punt in the second half.

“The big play. It’s haunted us all year,” Parkerson said. “We’ll get two good plays and third down they get us with a big one. I was proud of the way they fought till the bitter end. They do that every week. As coaches, we gotta be better and be able to scheme up some points.”

Lincoln Prep’s Verlanski Glosson came away with Prep’s second interception, while Huntley had a fumble recovery in the second half. Lincoln Prep got 78 rushing yards and a score from Wright, while Huntley, Wilson, and Wimberly also scored to help the Panthers reach 239 yards of offense.

Creek was led by James Myers with 8 carries for 14 yards, 2 catches for 51 yards and a TD, along with 7 tackles and an interception on defense. Blake Robinson finished with 12 total tackles, 3 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. Mason Wooden and Trigger Woodard each had 7 tackles and a TFL as well.

With two games left and a chance for the most wins since 2021 in reach for Lincoln Prep, Hall didn’t put extra significance on the Panthers beating Creek for the first time. He wants his team focused on the big picture.

“I didn’t think about that one time. I never said that one time to the team,” Hall said of beating Cedar Creek. “I think this team has the ability to beat a lot of people – should have beat more people than we have. I just concentrate on the positives and the negatives and make sure we clean out the negatives. I’m sure they’re glad to beat a cross-town team, an in-parish team. It’s big. We’re just trying to make sure we execute and do things we have to do.”

Lincoln Prep (5-3, 3-2 district) is schedule to play Plain Dealing (0-8, 0-6 district) on the road next Friday. Cedar Creek (1-7, 1-3 district) will host Arcadia (3-5, 2-2 district) next Friday.