LA Tech loses DC to Coastal Carolina

Louisiana Tech will enter the 2025 football season with a new offensive and defensive coordinator after CBS Sports national college football insider Matt Zenitz reported Friday afternoon that LA Tech DC Jeremiah Johnson will take the DC position at Coastal Carolina.

Tech sources confirmed the news to the Leader following Zenitz's report.

It's a blow to a Bulldog program that once again finished with a losing record (5-8) in 2024 but was able to turn itself into one of the best defenses in the country thanks to the efforts of Johnson and his staff. LA Tech finished the season 44th in total rushing defense (135 ypg), top 20 in red zone defense, 26th in scoring defense (21 ppg) and 12th nationally in total defense (308.4 ypg).

According to a source close to the situation, Tech had a multi-year contract extension in front of Johnson to review since before the Independence Bowl that would have been a 'substainal raise and investment in what the defense accomplished this season.'

Johnson's impact will be hard to replicate one-for-one after he took a Bulldog defense that gave up 33.4 ppg (114th nationally) and 418 ypg (107th) into a top 25 unit in one season.

In a letter to fans on Dec. 1 explaining the decision to retain Sonny Cumbie for a fourth season, Tech Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said, "Our Bulldogs made progress during the season, our defense ranks in the top 3 in the conference in every major defensive statistical category and top 15 nationally in total defense, eight games were determined by a single score, and we saw a group of student-athletes who never quit and showed us the meaning of grit, resiliency and perseverance."

Now, the Bulldogs will search for someone to pick up where Johnson left off.