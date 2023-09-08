Creek loses tight ballgame to Vidalia

Missed opportunities and two late fumbles cost Cedar Creek on a sloppy and muddy night at Cougar Stadium on Friday, with Creek losing to Vidalia 14-12 and dropping to 0-2 on the season.

After a one-yard touchdown from Grey Worthey cut the Cougars’ deficit to 14-12 with 7:47 left in the ballgame, Creek’s defense came up big and forced a punt - a common refrain throughout the ballgame.

But disaster started to spiral for the Cougars on its first play on the ensuing drive, as Noah Durrett fumbled the ball to give the Vikings possession at the Creek 13. Once again, the Cougars’ defense was tasked with standing tall backed up deep in its own territory. The challenge was met like many times before, as Blake Robinson came up big with one of seven tackles on a 4th down attempt by Vidalia with 2:36 left.

Creek’s opportunity to drive down the field and win the game was short lived after a fumble on the exchange from Ladd Thompson on an attempted handoff, with the Vikings scooping up the turnover with 1:46 left. From there, Vidalia kneeled out the clock and went home soaked in mud but victorious.

“Defensively, I thought we played well all night. Much better effort pursuing the football. Just wish we could have caused one more turnover,” Creek head coach William Parkerson said postgame. “The whole second half, our quarterback was playing with one arm. He gutted it out. His shoulder popped out and he battled and battled and battled. The whole first half we had our chances and could never put it in the end-zone and get some separation.”

After the game-sealing fumble went Vidalia’s way, Parkerson gathered Thompson on the sideline and spoke to him face to face and patting him on the head as he walked away.

“Just told him I was proud of him playing through that injury,” Parkerson said of the talk with Thompson. Proud of the competitor he us. Proud of the leader he is. He’s hurting more than anybody.”

The senior signal caller finished 3-7 for 24 yards passing while rushing a team-high 14 times for 11 yards.

The game was knotted up at 6-6 at halftime, with Lawson Lillo scoring from four yards out after the Cougars recovered a fumble inside the red-zone while Vidalia connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass on 3rd and 14.

Creek’s defense picked up right where it left off to open the second half, forcing Vidalia to punt it away after a three-and-out. But Creek did as well, and payed the price after a lapse in coverage on special teams.

Vidalia’s punt returner broke multiple tackles and had lines of blockers in front as he silenced the crowd on an 83-yard punt return touchdown to put the Vikings ahead 12-6 with 9:06 left in the quarter.

“We just broke contain and a good athlete made a play,” Parkerson said of the punt return.

From there, Vidalia couldn’t find any sledding – even after getting to the Creek one yard line. But after multiple tries to punch in another score, the Cougars’ defensive line shut down the attempt and to start the fourth at its own 1 yard line.

The quarter would begin with Creek unable to get a push up front and giving Vidalia a safety and the ball back to increase the deficit to 14-6.

Creek’s offense was unable to put sustained drives together until its final scoring series of the evening after going 45 yards that ended with Worthey’s short yardage touchdown.

On the night, Creek’s offensive drives resulted in three punts, four turnovers on downs, two touchdowns, a safety, and two fumbles.

For as much of a struggle as it was to put points on the board on both sides, Parkerson praised his defensive unit for giving their best effort in the loss, particualry Alex Simpson and Blake Robinson.

Simpson finished with seven tackles and assists on multiple sacks while Robinson had five tackles and assisted on three tackles for loss.

“They played much better than they did last week. They took a big step forward and if they keep progressing then we’ll pretty good on that side of the ball.”

Lillo led the team in tackles again with 16 to go with his eight carries for 70 yards on the ground. Grey Worthey added 12 tackles as well.

Cedar Creek (0-2) will travel to Winnfield (0-2) next week.