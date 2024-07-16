Cole McConnell drafted by Chicago White Sox

Cole McConnell is headed to the Windy City.

The former All-Conference USA center fielder for Louisiana Tech was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday - the fourth straight year a Bulldog has been taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft, a program record.

"This opportunity from the White Sox means everything to me. It has always been a dream of mine to play baseball at the next level and I am thankful for the White Sox organization for believing in me and providing me with that opportunity," McConnell told the Leader after his selection.

The White Sox clearly fell in love with McConnell's bat after he hit a career-best .378 in 2024 with a career-best 94 hits and career best 18 homers, along with a career-best slugging percentage of .671. He also led CUSA in average and hits - the second most hits (94) in a single season at Tech.

White Sox scouting director Mike Shirley spoke with local Chicago media Monday evening on the team's day two picks.

“Very excited about the college position players we were able to acquire today. I like the bats. I like the intentional big programs, quality people. Real tools. Real assets," Shirley said. "The thing about picking these players in these big programs - University of Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Arizona State. You’re talking about real programs, guys that are in the fight, they’re in the competitive beast that they have to go through in these conferences. Really excited about that group and what they bring to the table.”

McConnell, a First Team All-CUSA selection in 2022 and 2024, is the first Bulldog taken by the White Sox since Alex Williams in 2012. He leaves Tech 5th in career RBIs (179), 6th in hits (249), and 5th in doubles (55).

"A lot is going through my mind after getting the news, but most importantly I thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their support. I wouldn't be here without them," McConnell said.