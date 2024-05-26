Bulldogs headed to Fayetteville Regional

Postseason trips are nothing new for Louisiana Tech baseball at this point.

And neither is the location for the Bulldogs' 2024 NCAA Regional appearance, with Tech heading to Fayetteville, Ark., for the program's 11th all-time NCAA postseason berth.

Tech, the regular season champions of Conference USA with 45 overall wins - second most any DI program this year - with a top 30 RPI, earned the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by the No. 5 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14).

Tech will play No. 3 seed Kansas State (32-24) on Friday at 7 p.m.

“I know Kansas State is really good. They have a Team USA on their roster that’s a really good player," Lane Burroughs said. "They were picked pretty high in the Big 12 and had a good year. They scuffled a little bit during the season but I know what kind of [program] that is. They’re coached very well and they have really good players.”

No. 1 seed Arkansas will start against No. 4 Southeast Missouri State.

As part of another successful season on the diamond, Tech won 30 home games - matching the program record set in 1988 - and is just one win away from tying the program single-season record.

The Bulldogs (45-17) have now made three NCAA Regional appearances in the last four years - the best stretch of postseason berths in program history. Prior to Lane Burroughs taking over as head coach in 2017, Tech had been to eight regionals in the 45-year history of the program. In Burroughs' eight seasons, the Bulldogs have made three trips to a regional.

Louisiana Tech made its way through the loser's bracket of the CUSA Tournament, staving off elimination three times, to play in the CUSA Championship on Sunday. However, fatigue and a lack of available pitching caught up with the Bulldogs as they fell to Dallas Baptist in a a slugfest.

Jorge Corona, Grant Comeaux, Dalton Davis, and Ethan Bates all made the CUSA All-Tournament team for the Bulldogs.

Now, it'll be up to that group and more to make more history for the Bulldogs.