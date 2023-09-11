Bearcats remain No. 6 in LSWA poll

Despite a bounce-back 35-7 win over Jesuit on Friday, the Ruston football team remains at No. 6 in Class 5A in the latest edition of the Louisiana Sports Writers Prep Football Poll.

Ruston (1-1) is the only Lincoln Parish team included in the poll.

The Bearcats outscored the BlueJays 28-0 after halftime as junior running back Jordan Hayes torched the defense for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, while Ruston’s defense suffocated Jesuit’s chances to claw back in the contest with two interceptions and two sacks.

With the needed win behind them, the Bearcats face another road test out of state in a rematch with the Cabot Panthers (1-1) in Cabot, Arkansas, on Friday.

Class 5A

School 1st pts prev

1. John Curtis (8) 1-0 138 1

2. Destrehan (3) 2-0 134 3

3. Edna Karr (1) 2-0 123 4

4. Zachary 1-0 96 5

5. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-1 91 2

6. Ruston 1-1 88 6

7. St. Augustine 2-0 71 7

8. Carencro 2-0 58 8

9. West Monroe 2-0 37 9

10. Acadiana 1-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Brother Martin 19, Airline 18, Southside 17, East St. John 8, Mandeville 2, Archbishop Rummel 1, Dutchtown 1.

Class 4A

School 1st pts prev

1. St. Thomas More (9) 2-0 141 1

2. Lafayette Christian (3) 2-0 135 2

3. Warren Easton 2-0 113 5

4. Neville 2-0 108 3

5. Westgate 2-0 102 4

6. North DeSoto 1-1 77 8

7. Teurlings Catholic 2-0 74 9

8. Lutcher 1-1 59 7

9. West Feliciana 1-1 35 6

10. Evangel Christian 1-1 32 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 16, Leesville 13, Archbishop Shaw 8, Cecilia 7, Vandebilt Catholic 5, Opelousas 3, Huntington 2, Pearl River 1, Tioga 1.

Class 3A

School 1st pts prev

1. University (5) 1-1 132 1

2. St. James (6) 1-1 130 2

3. E.D. White (1) 2-0 122 4

4. Sterlington 1-1 105 5

5. Madison Prep 1-1 94 6

6. Union Parish 1-1 92 3

7. John F. Kennedy 2-0 60 9

8. St. Louis 2-0 43 NR

9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 40 7

10. Iowa 1-1 38 10

Others receiving votes: Jena 28, Parkview Baptist 23, Amite 18, Bogalusa 5, Plaquemine 2, Carroll 1, Iota 1.

Class 2A

School 1st pts prev

1. Calvary Baptist (10) 2-0 140 1

2. St. Charles (2) 2-0 134 3

3. Newman 2-0 116 4

4. Oak Grove 1-1 110 2

5. Notre Dame 1-1 94 5

6. Dunham 1-1 87 6

7. Many 1-1 74 7

8. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 1-1 50 10

9. Loreauville 2-0 36 NR

10. Northlake Christian 2-0 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Mangham 19, Rosepine 18, East Feliciana 15, South Plaquemines 9, Ascension Episcopal 4, Catholic-New Iberia 4, Grand Lake 2, Oakdale 2.

Class 1A

School 1st pts prev

1. Ouachita Christian (12) 2-0 144 1

2. Kentwood 2-0 127 3

3. Vermilion Catholic 2-0 118 4

4. Southern Lab 1-1 113 2

5. Homer 1-1 97 6

6.St. Martin’s 2-0 65 8

7. Riverside Academy 1-1 61 5

8. Haynesville 2-0 58 9

9. Ascension Catholic 2-0 53 10

10. St. Frederick 1-1 43 7

Others receiving votes: St. Mary’s 30, Glenbrook Academy 19, Logansport 8.