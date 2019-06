Funeral services for Thomas “Eddy” Guice, 58, of Downsville, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will followed in Downsville City Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville. Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.