Tech football great John L. Causey dies at 68

A memorial service honoring the life of John L. Causey will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., at The Bridge Community Church in Ruston, Louisiana, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.

The church’s guidelines regarding social distancing will be followed and can be found at www.thebridge.cc/covid. A live stream of the service may be accessed at www.facebook.com/thebridgecommunitychurch.

John died suddenly in the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home in Ruston, Louisiana, from a presumed heart attack.

He was born on December 3, 1951, in Monroe, Louisiana, to W.O. Causey and Johnnie Young Causey. He was the fifth of six children and the shortest of five brothers at a height of 6 feet 3 inches. He graduated from Neville High School in 1969 and Louisiana Tech University in 1974, where he made his mark on Tech’s rich football history as both a player and later a coach. He was proud to be a member of the 1972 and 1973 national championship teams and still holds the single game (four) and single season (10) interception records. He ranks second in career interceptions (15) behind one of his all-time favorite players to coach, Doyle Adams.

He was even prouder to be married to Linda Lambright Causey, daughter of LA Tech Hall of Fame Coach Maxie Lambright. They celebrated 44 years of marriage on May 29, 2020, by skipping their traditional dinner date in favor of sitting on their beloved porch reminiscing about their years together and counting their blessings.

John loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was affectionately referred to as “The Shadow,” because he did not miss anything his children and grandchildren were involved in. He enjoyed coaching his son Max through the years and might have enjoyed his role as “Pageant Dad” to his daughter Molly even more! Escorting her at Miss America during her reign as Miss Louisiana 2005 was one of the highlights of his life. But his favorite role by far was “Papa John” to his four precious grandchildren... and eventually many others in the community. To know him was to love him — for both people and pets.

John was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers: Walter Causey and Bill Causey. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lambright Causey; his son, Max Causey, daughterin-law Magan Causey and grandchildren Elise Clare and Barnes Causey of Ruston; and his daughter, Molly Causey Gilliam, son-inlaw Corey Gilliam and grandchildren Austin Leigh and John Mark Gilliam of Shreveport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Bridge Community Church, where he loved to worship and grow in his faith; Louisiana Tech University (through LTAC), where he cherished many football memories; or 4 Paws Rescue Inc. (290 Rodeo Rd, Ruston LA 71270) in honor of his dogs, both of whom he loved so dearly.

Though he will be terribly missed, praise be to God, we do not grieve as others do who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13-14). We live in unprecedented times with a global pandemic. If you would like more information about this “hope,” please contact any one of his survivors or anyone on staff at The Bridge Community Church. We would be honored to share the reason for our hope.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.