Sherry Lea Frazier died on Tuesday June 2, 2020, in Bossier City, LA, after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her parents, Jackie Eugene and Willie Gilcrease Frazier of Choudrant, LA; son, Timothy “Kyle” Pee and wife Misty of Haughton, LA; brother, Steve Frazier and wife Lynn of Calhoun, LA. Grandchildren, Nate Barnes and Layla Pee, nephews; Jordon Frazier, Logan Frazier, and niece Lenzie Frazier. She is also survived by her favorite aunt, Sylvia “Sister” Gilcrease Bland of Winnfield, LA.She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elsie and Linnie Frazier of Choudrant, LA. Maternal grandparents, John B. and Birtrise Gilcrease of Winnfield, LA. Sherry was born October 25, 1958 in Ruston, LA. She grew up in Choudrant graduated from Choudrant High and later went on to obtain her LPN license. She will be remembered as a very loving mother, daughter, “YaYa”, sister and aunt that lived life to the fullest.The family will have a celebration of her life on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the home of Jackie and Willie Frazier in Choudrant, LA from 2-4.