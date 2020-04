Ms. Ruby Mae Hamilton died Thursday April 1, 2020.

A viewing observation window will be open from 2 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2020, until noon Saturday, April 19, 2020.

An invitation only Family Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday April 18, 2020 at Ebenezer Cemetery, Ruston, LA.

Final arrangements are entrusted to King’s Funeral Home 1511 W. California Ave. Ruston, LA.