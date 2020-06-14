Rodney D. Jackson was born June 29, 1965 and died June 8, 2020.

A Public Viewing will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, followed by a Virtual Viewing (Observation Window) from 6 p.m. Tuesday. June 16, 2020 until 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the B.E. King Chapel, 1511 W. California Avenue, Ruston, LA.

Interment will follow at Grambling Memorial Garden. Final arrangements are entrusted to King’s Funeral Home, Ruston, LA