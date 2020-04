Dr. Robert L. Yearby, a resident of Grambling, LA, was born on July 11, 1928.

Dr. Yearby was a well-known educator at Grambling State University for 25 years.

In 1953, he married his lovely wife, Verda Booker, and they had five children, 16 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at King’s Funeral Home in Ruston, LA.