Remona Jean Byrnside Turner, age 50 of Ruston, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston. Officiating will be Scott Jennings and Blaine Markham.

Interment will be at Kilpatrick Memorial Gardens in Ruston following services, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.

Remona was married to her husband Charles Wayne Turner for 32 years. She retired from the Lincoln Parish School Board as a food service field manager with 30 years of service. Remona was a member of Piney Woods Christian Church and Third Day Messenger Motorcycle Ministry.

Remona is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Gloria Jean Morrow and Floyd Jr. and Martha Jane Byrnside.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Charles Wayne “Chuck” Turner of Ruston, son Kevin Wayne Turner and wife Ashley of Dubach, LA, and grandchildren Olivia Katherine and Alice Marie Turner. Her parents; Tommy and Alice Byrnside of Ruston, brother; Tom Byrnside and wife Katherine of Dubach, La, sister; Katina Jane Byrnside of Dubach, LA, nephews; Tommy, Matt Dylan and John Morgan Byrnside and niece; Christina Deese, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.

Pallbearers are J.J. Colvin, Devin Behan, Robert Youngblood, Jimmy Martin, Johnny Martin and Casey Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Adkins, Jim Turner, Ricky Houck, Kenneth Gortemiller, Rusty Welch and Jeff Martin.

Memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, American Cancer Society and Piney Woods Christian Church.

Special Thanks to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Atlanta, Georgia, Riley Rushing Complete Oil Change, Robert Walker with Walker Plumbing and Ricke Canady and Coburn’s Supply.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 5-7 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home -Ruston.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.